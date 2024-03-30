The latest in restaurant news: 10 openings and 3 closings in the Wilmington area

It's been a big month in terms of restaurants in the Wilmington area. In addition to the many seasonal restaurants that have re-opened as warmer weather returns, there are more brand-new options for dining out, too -- including a new rummery and a new sweet spot in Brunswick County. The area has also seen some food-and-drink businesses close even if only temporarily.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening.

Restaurant openings and re-openings

P.T.'s Olde Fashioned Grille

The newest location of one of Wilmington’s favorite burger (and fries) places opened officially on March 1 at the Crossroads at Independence. The shopping center is also home to a Port City Java, Harris Teeter and a K38 Baja Grill. You can find it at 3852 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington.

Royal James Rummery

Southport has a new restaurant and rum/tequila bar named after the pirate Stede Bonnet’s boat. It’s at 109 E. Moore St. and a new business from the owners of The Pub of Southport. On the drink menu, look for frozen drinks, variations of the Painkiller theme, and specialty tropical cocktails, as well as beer and wine. There are also shareable dips, salad and rice bowls, and sandwiches.

Sip Tiki Bar

You can also get an island vibe at this new bar at 214 N. Water St. in downtown Wilmington. The drink menu includes beer and wine, as well as pina coladas, margaritas, and daiquiris. They can be made frozen, on the rocks or in non-alcoholic form.

Your Pie

After a brief closure, the Wilmington location of this pizza restaurant has re-opened with new owners at 4403 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

Southport Cookies

It looks to be a busy summer at the Olde Southport Village Shoppes with some new businesses, including this one selling craveable cookies. After a long interest in baking, Joelle Ingram has opened a storefront showcasing her goodies at 1102 N. Howe St. in Brunswick County.

Puffy’s Magic Dragon Asian fusion restaurant opened March 2024 at 304 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, N.C. ALLISON BALLARD/STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

Puffy’s Magic Dragon

The owners of Pop’s Diner in Carolina Beach opened their newest eatery this month just a short distance away at 304 N. Lake Park Blvd. The menu includes Asian fusion entrees, like the Coconut Walnut Chicken, Ahi Tuna Nachos and Hibachi options. The dragon-themed restaurant also offers beer, wine and spirits.

Putter Pub

Also in Carolina Beach, there’s a unique new business open that combines an 18-hole minigolf course with a full bar. It's at 801 St. Joseph St.

The Golf Barn

Speaking of golf, this driving range opened in Brunswick County in early March. In addition to sporty fun, the space also includes a Beer Barn and a rotating schedule of food trucks at 7 Bell Swamp Connection N.E. in Winnabow.

Peach Cobbler Factory

The dessert chain that also has a location in Carolina Beach has opened a mobile unit (with delivery options) in Holden Beach. The menu includes a variety of cobblers, puddings, cinnamon rolls and other desserts at 3247 Holden Beach Road S.W.

Chipotle

The Wilmington area’s third location of this quick-service Mexican chain restaurant opened March 29 in the Porters Neck area with a special pick-up lane for digital orders.

Closings

LouLous Waterfront Restaurant

This spot that was once known as Betty’s Waterfront Restaurant before reopening in 2020 wasn't closed long before a new eatery was announced for the space. Owners of SmacNally's Waterfront Bar & Grill are planning a second location for 1045 B-Var Road S.W. in Supply.

New Anthem Beer Project

This popular Wilmington brewery closed both local locations, as well as a Raleigh taproom, earlier in March.

Holden Beach Trolley Stop

This popular Brunswick County bar and beach shop will (hopefully) be closed only a short time, following a fire on March 14. The owners plan to rebuild at 108 Jordan Blvd. in Holden Beach.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington, NC, bars, restaurants opened and closed in March 2024