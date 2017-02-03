The Latest: Louvre attacker near death; said to be Egyptian

Police officers patrol at the pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

A French prosecutor says the man who attacked soldiers in front of the Louvre Museum is believed to be a 29-year-old Egyptian who was living in the United Arab Emirates, but his identity has not been formally confirmed yet.

Prosecutor Francois Molins says at a news conference Friday night that the French soldiers' quick reactions put an end to "a terror attack" Friday morning at one of Paris' most iconic tourist attractions. He says "everything shows that the assailant was very determined."

He says the attacker, who was shot by the soldiers, is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital.

Molins said the attacker had no identity papers but investigators used his cellphone to find out that he was a resident in the United Arab Emirates who came to Paris on a tourist visa on Jan. 26. Two days later he bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris.

7 p.m.

Two French officials close to the investigation into the attack at the Louvre Museum in Paris say several police raids are underway in the French capital.

A police official, speaking anonymously because he is not allowed to disclose details about the case, wouldn't give details on the precise location of the police raids Friday afternoon.

A police union official, Luc Poignant, said one of the raids took place on Rue de Ponthieu, a street near the Champs-Elysees Avenue, the city's famed boulevard.

A man attacked French soldiers on Friday morning near the Louvre, and they shot him while other security forces locked down the famous museum. He has been hospitalized and the French president says he will be questioned "when it is possible to do so."

— By Sylvie Corbet

6:40 p.m.

French police union officials say the Louvre attacker is believed to be an Egyptian national.

Police union officials Yves Lefebvre and Luc Poignant say investigators have elements indicating that the attacker is an Egyptian. They were not able to provide more details on the identity of the man and the type of evidence that investigators have on him.

The man was shot by French soldiers after he attacked them Friday near the Louvre Museum in Paris and has been hospitalized.

5:45 p.m.

The founder of the Museum Security Network says the Louvre Museum coped well with the attack by a man with knives.

Ton Cremers, former security chief at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, said the Louvre took quick action to protect visitors in a secure area while the police and military scoured the area outside the world famous museum for possible explosives.

Cremers says: "They did what they should do and what they had to do."

He says all major museums have detailed contingency plans in place for dealing with emergencies that may develop when there are thousands of visitors inside.

The trend intensified about two decades ago when the Getty Museum in Los Angeles published a book about emergency planning. He says the museum, located in a city where earthquakes often pose a hazard, can house and feed 1500 people for several days if needed.

5:35 p.m.

French Interior minister Bruno Le Roux has praised the quick and effective response of France's military and police forces to protect about 1,200 persons who were in the museum and its underground shopping mall.

Le Roux, speaking to reporters in the Louvre Museum, said an exercise simulating an attack had been organized on Dec. 6 in the same area where the attack happened.

Le Roux says: "It enabled us to protect, clear, ensure security and then be able to give the museum back to those who are working there."

Defense minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the soldier who has been slightly injured in the attack is "doing well" and will rejoin his regiment in the evening.

4:30 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande says there's "no doubt" that the attack on the Louvre Museum was of a "terrorist nature."

Speaking Friday to reporters at an EU summit in Malta, he said the situation around the Paris landmark museum is "totally under control" but the overall threat to France remains.

He said he expects the assailant to be questioned "when it is possible to do so." The attacker, who tried to attack soldiers guarding the Louvre with a machete, was shot five times and is hospitalized.