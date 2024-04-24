Latest Colorado wolf map shows notable activity expansion in Larimer County

There is a notable expansion of wolf activity over the past month in Larimer County in particular and the Front Range, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife's latest wolf activity map that was released Wednesday.

In addition to the map, the agency for the first time released a wolf depredation report, listing all confirmed wolf injuries/kills of livestock dating to 2021, when the first depredations occurred. That list includes depredations dates, the county they occurred in and how much the livestock producer was compensated or if a claim involving a confirmed kill has not been submitted.

Why wolf activity may be expanding more into Larimer County

The latest map shows wolf activity March 26 through April 23 expanding eastward in watersheds encompassing roughly the western three-fourths of Larimer County. That includes just east of U.S. Highway 287 north of Fort Collins and south to U.S. Highway 34 west of Loveland.

The map is created using tracking collars on the 12 known wolves in Colorado, including 10 released wolves in December and two from the remaining North Park pack.

Two collars on the released wolves are no longer providing signals to biologists, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The wolves with the failed collars are traveling with other animals with functional collars, which currently allows state wildlife biologists to monitor those animals, the wildlife agency said in a news release. The agency has confirmed the animals with the malfunctioning collars are still alive based on visual confirmation from an airplane.

The map is broken down by watersheds, which can be large. If a wolf collar indicates it was or is in that watershed, the entire watershed is marked as having wolves in it at some point in the last month. It does not necessarily mean a wolf or wolves are currently in those areas.

One of the 10 wolves captured in Oregon and released in Grand and Summit counties was found deceased in Larimer County on April 18 when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was made aware of the death.

It was the first death of the 10 released wolves.

The expansion of wolf activity could be related to the movement of the deceased wolf. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not identified the exact location of the deceased wolf.

The federal agency and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are investigating the cause of the wolf's death, which preliminarily is labeled as natural causes.

The only other known collared wolf near Larimer County is the breeding male of the North Park pack, who frequents far eastern Jackson County, which abuts Larimer County on the west.

The latest map also shows an expansion of wolf activity in western Boulder County, which abuts Grand County to the east.

Here is a list of confirmed wolf depredations in Colorado and amount paid to the livestock producers

The list through April 23 includes 25 total depredations, including 19 cattle, three sheep and three working cattle dogs. Total compensation of those settled claims is $39,892.95.

The latest depredations were reported in Grand County on April 17-18 near where wildlife officials believe released wolves may have established a den.

The list is absent of two other previously confirmed depredations of cattle in Jackson County on April 13, 2024, and Dec. 13, 2023. The Coloradoan has asked Colorado Parks and Wildlife for clarification on those depredations.

There have been numerous wolf depredation claims by ranchers that were not confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Here is a look at the confirmed depredations by year:

2024

April 18: 1 yearling cattle. Grand County. Compensation pending.

April 17: 3 yearling cattle. Grand County. Compensation pending.

April 13: 1 calf. Jackson County. Compensation pending.

April 8: 1 calf. Jackson County. Compensation pending.

April 5: 1 calf. Grand County. Compensation pending.

2023

Dec. 13: 1 calf, Jackson County. Compensation pending.

Nov. 17: 3 sheep. Jackson County. $489.

March 13: 1 working cattle dog. Jackson County. $15,000.

Nov. 19: 1 calf. Jackson County. $1,106.09.

2022

Oct. 8: 1 calf. Jackson County. $338.62.

Oct. 7: 1 calf. Jackson County. $400.

Aug. 1: 1 calf: Jackson County. $3,000.

May 30: 1 calf. Jackson County. $3,000.

May 2: 1 calf. Jackson County. $2,850.

April 22: 1 calf. Jackson County. $779.52.

March 15: 2 cattle. Jackson County. $1,230.

Jan. 18: 3 cattle. Jackson County. $8,647.

Jan. 9: 2 working cattle dogs. Jackson County. $1,252.72.

2021

Dec. 9: 1 calf. Jackson County. $1,800.

's DENVER—An updated map was published today on Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) website to continue informing the public, recreationists, and livestock producers on where collared wolves have been in the past month. CPW will update this map with new information monthly to reflect data for the past 30 days or so, produced on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

CPW also launched a new Gray Wolf Depredation Report webpage to inform the public about confirmed livestock depredations by wolves in Colorado. This page will be updated each time CPW staff investigates and confirms a new depredation event.

This will be the last press release announcing Collared Gray Wolf Activity Map updates. The website will continue to be updated with recent activity on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Sign up for CPW’s Gray Wolf Reintroduction Enews to stay informed

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County showing wide expansion of wolf activity in latest map