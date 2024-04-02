It's the last launch ever for Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral: Where to watch it

Delta IV Heavy, we're ready for your fiery − and final − show. The last launch ever for United Launch Alliance's powerful rocket is one you won't want to miss.

After a launch attempt March 28, ULA called a scrub minutes before liftoff at 2:47 p.m. EDT for the Delta IV Heavy rocket, which had been dubbed by ULA as "the most metal of rockets." Next attempt is Tuesday, April 9. When it launches, Delta 4 will deliver NROL-70, a National Reconnaissance Office mission, to space from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The much-anticipated Delta IV Heavy rocket will potentially launch from Cape Canaveral − for the very last time − on Tuesday, April 9, with the launch window beginning at 12:53 p.m. EDT. If the rocket launches this time it comes a day after a huge celestial event, the Great American Solar Eclipse. Because Florida is not in the path of totality, in the Sunshine State it's referred to as a partial solar eclipse, which starts at 12:35 p.m. CDT through 4:20 p.m. EDT Monday, according to timeanddate.com.

Weather permitting, the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch should be visible in many parts of Florida and the Bahamas when it lifts off. And, as a bonus, the launch window occurs between lunch and dinner so consider making this a "lunch and a launch" event.

Here's what we know about the very powerful rocket and best places to watch the launch.

What is Delta Heavy? When does Delta 4 Heavy rocket launch in Florida?

Delta Heavy refers to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket. The ULA rocket made history for its transportation of the NASA Parker Solar Probe in 2018 and the first orbital test flight of the Orion crew capsule in 2014.

It was following the success of this flight that NASA’s Orion crew capsule flew on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, successfully demonstrating an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. ULA assisted in this flight as well, as the organization designed the upper stage of the SLS rocket.

The Orion spacecraft is set to take Artemis II astronauts around the Moon in late 2025.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37. At that time, it was the most powerful rocket launched from Cape Canaveral save the Saturn V and space shuttles.

Three years later, the inaugural Delta IV Heavy mission with a payload launched in November 2007 from Cape Canaveral, lifting a U.S. Air Force satellite designed to provide early warning of intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Vulcan Centaur, ULA’s newest rocket, had a successful test flight in January 2024. The Vulcan will replace the Delta family of rockets.

How big is Delta IV Heavy rocket? What’s the size and power of ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket?

The Delta IV Heavy rocket has three Delta IV core stages together. According to the ULA website, each rocket engine produces up to 702,000 pounds of thrust. With this performance, one can see why ULA dubbed it "the most metal." These engines are not small either. Just one engine weighs about 14,876 pounds and is 204 inches (17 feet) in length.

Powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Delta IV Heavy appears to "set itself on fire" just before liftoff as buoyant hydrogen gas, which is used to cool down the rocket before launch, ignites and burns off. The fiery start may look frightening, yet it's part of the process.

Check the ULA map! Who can see Delta IV Heavy launch from Cape Canaveral? Visibility extends Miami to Tampa

FLORIDA TODAY provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission.

Tuesday, April 9: ULA Delta IV Heavy final launch

After a March 28 scrub due to an issue with a ground pump on a gaseous nitrogen pipeline, a Federal Aviation Administration navigational advisory shows the next launch window will open on April 9. The Delta IV Heavy rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a classified payload on the NROL-70 national security mission, conducted in tandem with the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The massive rocket launches the NRO's heaviest satellites. The missions that Delta IV Heavy carried were not all related to science; many were for navigation and U.S. security. Delta IV transported mostly NRO, US Air Force, and US Space Force payloads, getting them safely to their orbit or destination.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37.

Mission: ULA's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket will launch on the NROL-70 national security mission.

Launch window: Starts at 12:53 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9

Trajectory: Due east

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: None

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch ULA Delta 4 Heavy rocket launch from Florida online

When there's a new attempt, tune in to floridatoday.com/space for USA TODAY Network's Space Team live coverage and updates on the last Delta IV Heavy launch, starting about two hours before liftoff. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Who can see Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida? Which cities can see Delta IV Heavy liftoff?

This visibility graphic provided by United Launch Alliance shows when spectators can expect to see the Delta IV Heavy rocket during the NROL-70 national security mission. NROL-70 will be the last launch for ULA's Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket.

ULA provided a helpful graphic (see above) that shows Delta IV Heavy's intended flight path and its launch visibility:

Launch , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

1: Launch + 30 seconds , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

2: Launch + 60 seconds , Space Coast, northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Treasure Coast, possibly Martin County, possibly St. Lucie County, parts of East-Central Florida like Orlando, near University of Central Florida, Bithlo

3: Launch + 90 seconds , visibility extends to Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, other parts of Central Florida

4: Launch + 120 seconds , visibility extends to Port St. Lucie, Lakeland, Sebring, Winter Haven, Palatka, St. Augustine

About 130 seconds (Port/Starboard, booster jettison), visibility extends to include most of central and East Coast of Florida

5: Launch + 150 seconds , visibility extends to West Palm Beach, Ocala, the Village, Sebring, most of central and East Coast of Florida, Tampa, parts of West Coast of Florida

6: Launch + 180 seconds , Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tampa, Arcadia, North Port, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

7: Launch + 210 seconds , visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

8: Launch + 240 seconds (booster engine cutoff) ; visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida. It could include Homestead and possibly Key Largo

Beyond 240 seconds, Delta IV Heavy should see center booster separation and main engine start, according to the ULA graphic.

9: Launch + 270 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

10: Launch + 300 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Beyond 300 seconds, the graphic shows Delta Heavy payload fairing jettison.

11: Launch + 330 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Clearwater and St. Petersburg appear to be out of range. Interestingly, the Bahamas and Freeport are in the launch visibility zones.

The above guidelines are estimates based on the graphic provided by ULA.

Where to watch ULA Delta Heavy rocket launch from Space Coast of Florida?

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best views to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are further south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

• Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

• Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

• Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

• Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

• Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

• Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

• Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

• Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Click on the photos below to see some recommended spots.

Yes! Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch should be visible from parts of the Treasure Coast of Florida. The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Click on the photo gallery below for some recommended spots.

