Last day to register to vote for Kentucky's May primary is Monday

The voter registration deadline for the 2024 primary election is today, April 22, at 4 p.m.

The May primary includes races for U.S. President, the U.S. House, the state Senate and House of Representatives, and Commonwealth’s Attorney in some districts.

Kentuckians can register online at the Secretary of State’s website.

Upcoming elections:

Kentucky’s primary: May 21, 2024

General election: Nov. 5, 2024

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Register to vote for Kentucky's May primary last day April 22