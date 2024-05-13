Last day with lower humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable start, temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Humidity remains pleasant into the afternoon, and there will be a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico as well.

The showers that develop later in the day will stay well east of I-75. It begins to feel muggier by the late afternoon and evening as humidity increases.

Scattered heavier downpours are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t rain all day, but a few passing showers are possible both days.

Rainfall totals for the next three days could range from as little as a half inch to as much as 2-3 inches.

Rain chances taper off early Thursday, and it stays drier for Friday.

It remains gusty with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the rest of the week.

