Las Vegas sheriff cited in freeway crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro police officer cited their boss after Sheriff Kevin McMahill collided with another car on a freeway off-ramp, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

The crash was reported on April 25 around 8:30 a.m. at the Interstate 15 and Interstate 215 interchange south of the Las Vegas Strip.

McMahill, who was driving an LVMPD vehicle, collided with another car while attempting to change lanes on the ramp, documents said.

An LVMPD officer responded and cited McMahill for an improper lane change. Records show McMahill did not contest the ticket and paid a $415 fine.

A spokesperson for Metro declined to comment on the crash when it happened last week and directed the 8 News Now Investigators to file a public records request.

It was unclear why a Metro officer responded to the crash when it occurred on a freeway, which is in Nevada State Police’s jurisdiction. Though the sheriff has conducted interviews with 8 News Now reporters in passing at Metro events, he has declined all sit-down interview requests since he assumed the role in January 2023.

