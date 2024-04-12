Las Vegas man never received protection order before allegedly stalking Nevada governor, family: ‘He thinks I’m dead’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After allegedly harassing his neighbor for months, a Las Vegas man never received a protection order filed against him, leading him to then stalk Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family and spread the wild claim the governor committed murder.

Stanley Weaver III, 28, is accused of threatening Lombardo’s family — and breaking a window of a home where he believed the governor lived — all because he suspects the state leader murdered his neighbor, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported in March.

Also last month, a Clark County grand jury voted to indict Weaver on charges including aggravated stalking and first-degree arson. According to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained, Weaver believes the governor killed Weaver’s former neighbor, Billy Vosburg, who the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed was alive and well.

“I saw your story on the news, and I went, ‘Oh goodness,’” Vosburg said. “I went through his Instagram on a deep dive and discovered, ‘Oh my gosh, he thinks I’m dead. He thinks I’m dead. And not only am I dead, but apparently I was murdered by the governor.’”

A still image from a doorbell camera of a man prosecutors say is Stanley Weaver at a home where he believed Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family lived. (KLAS)

Vosburg has no connection to Lombardo, he said.

“The governor Joe Lombardo killed a man,” Weaver said in one video posted to social media. “Governor Lombardo killed a man, and the police need to do something about it.”

On Sunday, March 3, Las Vegas Metro police were called to a home in the west Las Vegas valley about a man banging on a door “yelling that Governor Joe Lombardo had killed someone,” according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. While investigating the incident, a neighbor told police a person broke a window at his neighboring home.

Later that evening, a member of the governor’s family told police she saw a video on Instagram where a man, later identified as Weaver, threw a rock at a home and said, “I hate to do this but I’m coming for you.” Weaver also allegedly attempted to contact about 100 of the family member’s friends on social media, police said.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks with supporters at Rancho High School in Las Vegas, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

According to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained, it appears Weaver believed the governor lived in the home with his family. The governor’s family member also told police she suspected Weaver attempted to call her on Instagram in the days before, documents said.

Thirty-seven other Instagram posts about the governor included a picture of an unknown person with Weaver allegedly saying the person works for the governor and “moved him into the dead man’s condo,” documents said.

Another video posted on Instagram shows a man outside the home saying, “Governor Joe Lombardo killed someone, and this is his house.”

Weaver allegedly harassed Vosburg for months in 2023. Vosburg was Weaver’s upstairs neighbor.

A post from Stanley Weaver, the man accused of stalking Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family. (KLAS)

“At what point did you want to move?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Vosburg.

“It was around the time that he chased me in my car around the neighborhood,” Vosburg said.

Records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show Vosburg called police on Weaver seven times in the spring of 2023. Vosburg set up cameras, which prosecutors said showed Weaver throwing rocks at the upstairs window. Weaver also allegedly set fire to his apartment after Vosburg moved out, police said.

“I was terrified,” Vosburg said. “I needed to go.”

A post from Stanley Weaver, the man accused of stalking Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family, showing a photo of William Vosburg’s former front door. (KLAS)

Vosburg is not sure what Weaver had an issue with, though he said Weaver threw not just rocks but homophobic slurs.

The harassment culminated with a temporary protection order (TPO) signed that June. The order required Weaver to stay 100 feet away from Vosburg.

The order was never served, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

“You were granted that TPO, but he was never served that TPO,” Charns said to Vosburg.

Damage from the fire Stanley Weaver allegedly set in his apartment. (KLAS)

“Apparently not,” Vosburg said.

“What does that say to you?” Charns asked.

“That less people care,” Vosburg said.

Once Vosburg packed up and moved out, Weaver’s wild theory appears to have unraveled. Weaver posted photos on social media of Vosburg’s old front door alongside dozens of other photos of Lombardo and his family. Weaver also sent messages to Nevada first lady Donna Lombardo and attempted to contact the governor’s daughter and stepdaughter, police said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Stanley Weaver III, 28, is accused of breaking a window of a home where he believed the governor lived — all because he suspects Lombardo committed murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Documents also reveal Weaver searched Google dozens of times for terms and phrases like: “Where does Governor Joe Lombardo live now?” “Donna Lombardo,” “Joe Lombardo kids” and a Las Vegas address.

By March 2024, a doorbell camera recorded as Weaver showed up to the home where he believed the Lombardos lived. By then, documents reveal the governor’s security team was aware of Weaver’s attempts to contact the family and officials were planning to contact him on Monday, March 4.

Weaver showed up at the home where he believed the governor lived on Sunday, March 3, police said.

“I feel like if he is going to find the governor and his family to somehow avenge me, what’s going to put it past him to come find me?” Vosburg said.

Documents reveal Stanley Weaver allegedly searched Google dozens of times for terms and phrases like: “Where does Governor Joe Lombardo live now?” “Donna Lombardo,” “Joe Lombardo kids” and a Las Vegas address. (KLAS)

Police arrested Weaver shortly after he allegedly broke a window at a home in the neighborhood where he believed the governor lived. While in custody, officers noted Weaver was placed on a mental health hold in January for attempting to set an apartment fire, documents said.

Last year, Weaver appeared in competency court on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

“The State of Nevada is going to consider dismissing the charges against you if you go to the hospital, talk to the doctors, go to all your appointments and stay out of trouble. Can you do that?” Clark County District Court Judge Cristy Craig asked Weaver in the hearing.

“Yes,” Weaver replied.

A post from Stanley Weaver showing a window of Billy Vosburg’s former apartment. (KLAS)

“That’s terrific,” the judge said.

Several months later, as Weaver was posting videos about the claim Lombardo killed his neighbor, court records show he finished a misdemeanor diversion program, where he received treatment, but did not attend a follow-up appointment.

Without knowledge of the continued harassment or the apartment fire, the judge dismissed Weaver’s original case without any opposition.

“Has he stayed out of trouble?” Craig asked the prosecutor.

Damage to a window police say Weaver vandalized during his attempt to speak with Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family. (KLAS)

“Yes, your Honor,” the prosecutor responded.

“I’m going to dismiss with cause,” Craig replied.

Records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed show while the fire happened on Jan. 12, 2024, Weaver was not charged with the arson until after this stalking arrest in March. Documents show Weaver made statements in January about possibly setting a fire, including one comment to a family member where he wrote on a note: “Should I burn the house down?”

A family member also told police they saw burn marks on Weaver’s bedroom ceiling before the fire.

The harassment culminated with a temporary protection order (TPO) signed that June. The order required Weaver to stay 100 feet away from Vosburg. The order was never served, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. (KLAS)

“To know that he can go and find homes of people related to the governor to avenge my murder after he tormented me for months, it’s beyond insane,” Vosburg said. “I don’t even know how to describe it.”

Vosburg, who has scrubbed his life from social media and public databases, wishes more could have happened before Weaver’s behavior escalated.

“I want to see him get the help he needs and stay behind bars for a long time,” Vosburg said.

He is also thankful Weaver never found him.

“As far as I was concerned, he wasn’t able find me,” Vosburg said.

Members of Weaver’s family told police “they are fearful that Weaver may harm or kill a member of [the governor’s] family and that they took steps to hide all the knives in the apartment so that Weaver could not access them,” documents said.

Vosburg said he was told the protection order against Weaver was never served because he neglected to write down his alleged stalker’s birthday.

“My family is safe, and I am grateful for the quick response of law enforcement,” Lombardo said in a statement. “The increase in online agitation and anger continues to lead to more real-life violence. May this incident serve as a reminder to treat each other with respect and dignity, and to join together to make sure our law enforcement officers have the training and tools necessary to keep all of us safe.”

Earlier this month, Judge Eric Goodman set Weaver’s bail at $1 million. Weaver has refused to appear in court. A note in Weaver’s docket said he has refused “all court appearances.” The grand jury indictment means Weaver’s case will bypass Las Vegas Justice Court and begin proceedings in district court.

Weaver’s new case was referred to competency court to see if doctors believed Weaver could understand the criminal charges filed against him.

