Las Vegas family speaks out after suspected DUI case is rejected in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Months after a Las Vegas man was hit and killed in a suspected DUI crash, the case was rejected in court, his family is speaking out about the change they want to see for the future.

“He was just like a really funny, goofy guy,” Elizah Hernandez said of her father.

Elizah Hernandez shared with 8 News Now what she will miss most about her father.

“He always knew how to make people laugh,” she said. “Like truly make people laugh and smile.”

41-year-old George Hernandez was hit and killed by a car on Christmas Eve while walking near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards.

“My dad was launched into the windshield,” Elizah Hernandez said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Alexandro Hernandez-Herrera, showed signs of impairment at the scene and officers arrested him on DUI-related charges.

However, nearly six months later on May 2, court records show the case was dismissed after the District Attorney denied a request for prosecution.

“There isn’t anything I can even hope for in the judicial system anymore,” she said. “Because I guess that’s just it.”

Elizah Hernandez told 8 News Now she believes George and her family never got closure, so she hopes her courage to speak out will spark change.

“There’s no justice, Elizah Hernandez added. “And it’s just like the devastation of the loss is huge.”

She said her story will show others that the worst can always happen and change a person’s world forever.

“23 years old and I had to arrange my dad’s funeral,” she said. “And I just think that is the worst thing ever.”

“My dad is gone and that’s it,” Hernandez concluded. “We are never going to get him back.”

Even though the DA did not prosecute in this case, there is still a possibility for different charges to be filed in the future.

There were 55 deadly DUI-related crashes in LVMPD’s jurisdiction last year.

So far in 2024, there have been 15 recorded.

