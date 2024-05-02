Las Cruces Police arrest wanted man for fatal shooting on Princess Jeanne Drive

The Las Cruces Police Department arrested Isaiah Joseph Rea, 25, in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 2.

Rea is accused of fatally shooting Steven Sanchez at a residence on Princess Jeanne Drive on Monday. Las Cruces Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree felony murder against Rea.

Rea was taken into custody by officers at 230 Three Crosses and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, according to jail records.

There is currently no court date scheduled, but in a motion for pretrial detention, prosecutors argued Rea has "been previously before the Court on numerous other open matters for which he has demonstrated a chronic unwillingness to appear."

According to court records, Sanchez was found unresponsive in a shed outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told investigators Rea was at the residence with Sanchez and an unknown man. According to witnesses, Sanchez went outside with Rea and the man. One witness heard a loud pop believed to be a gunshot.

One witness told investigators she went outside to check on Sanchez and found him unresponsive and when she returned to the residence, Rea was gone.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Isaiah Joseph Rea arrested for fatal shooting on Princess Jeanne Drive