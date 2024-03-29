Large police presence temporarily shuts down section of US 35, lanes reopened

A section of U.S. 35 was temporarily closed due to a large police presence.

Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle around midnight, and the chase ended at U.S. 35 and Gettysburg.

A sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that subjects were apprehended.

The section of U.S. 35 Westbound was shut down temporarily while officers completed their investigation.

U.S. 35 reopened just after 12:50 a.m. Traffic is moving normally at this time.