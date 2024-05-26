One killed in Officer-involved shooting after driving dispute in Brentwood area

The Jacksonville Sheirff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved shooting that left one dead in the Brentwood area near the intersection of 27th St. and Main St. following a driving dispute.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), at around 3:50 p.m., a black Sedan stopped at a red light at the intersection of 27th St. and Main St. in the northbound lanes. According to witnesses and footage obtained from the scene a person fled from the passenger’s side of the vehicle. At the same time, the driver’s door opened and a reported struggle took place between the driver and the person in the back seat for several minutes.

The 30-year-old driver got out of the vehicle and then fired multiple shots into the vehicle, narrowly missing the passenger in the back seat. One additional vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Upon arrival, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) officer saw the suspect firing into the vehicle. In response, the officer shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect later died in hospital.

The uninjured passenger was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is working to learn the identity of the person who fled the scene.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville this year.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

Today, May 26, 2024, Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano, described the events surrounding the officer involved shooting.



As this continues to be an active investigation, we do ask anyone having any information pertaining to this incident to contact the… pic.twitter.com/AExTrlbLhJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 26, 2024

