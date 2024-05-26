4 young girls stabbed in attack at Braintree movie theater, suspect arrested after crash on Cape Cod

Four young girls were stabbed in a brazen attack inside a Braintree movie theater Saturday night before the suspect was arrested following a fiery crash on Cape Cod, police say.

Around 6:00 p.m. a man entered the AMC Braintree 10, walked past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters, Braintree police say. Inside the auditorium, “without saying anything and without warning” he stabbed and attacked four young girls, ranging in age from 9-17, police say.

After the attack, the suspect raced out of the theater and sped off in a black SUV, according to police.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the four young girls to a Boston hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening wounds.

“They looked like they just saw a horror movie and not a kid’s movie,” said Mateo Rojas, a moviegoer. “They said one of the girls had been ‘yelling help I’ve been stabbed’ and the kids came out looking really shocked.”

Braintree Police patrol officers and detectives quickly reviewed video footage and were able to determine the suspect and the black SUV were no longer in the area. Police were able to capture the suspect’s license plate and other law enforcement agencies were notified.

Braintree Police say a vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in a similar assault in Plymouth. Boston 25 News was able to capture several Massachusetts State Police and Plymouth Police cruisers investigating a scene at the McDonald’s at the Route 3 South Service Plaza shortly after the timeframe of the reported assault.

After the reported incident in Plymouth, Massachusetts State Police then began to pursue the vehicle before it crashed in Sandwich.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the suspected SUV blackened and charred on Cotuit Road in Sandwich after catching on fire following the crash.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash.

Braintree police say more info will be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

