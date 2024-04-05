Large fire breaks out at Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel Mill; all employees safely evacuated

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that homes in the 1000 to 1100 block of Palo Alto Street in the Salt Creek neighborhood were being evacuated. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office initially announced the evacuations, but later stated the homes in that area are only under pre-evacuation status.

A fire has broken out at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel mill and billowing plumes of dark smoke are visible throughout Pueblo.

"This afternoon a fire broke out on the grounds of the EVRAZ Pueblo steel mill," an Evraz spokesperson said in a statement to the Chieftain. "The fire is located in a building primarily used for staging and storage. All employees were immediately and safely evacuated, and all have been accounted for. Pueblo Fire Department remains on scene. We will provide additional details as they become available."

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the fire in a tweet Friday afternoon, which noted that smoke from the fire is blowing north.

“Please do not call 9-11 unless you see active flames,” the PCSO said in its release.

A fire truck races down Interstate 25 in response to a fire at the Evraz steel mill on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Homes in the 1000 to 1100 block of Palo Alto Street in the Salt Creek neighborhood are under pre-evacuation notice due to the Evraz fire, according to the PCSO.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For updates, check back at chieftain.com.

