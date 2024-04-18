Lara Trump's Take On Father-In-Law's Hush Money Charges Is A Real Doozy

In Lara Trump’s version of reality, Donald Trump is on criminal trial because he’s accused of a “bookkeeping error.”

In an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday, the Republican National Committee co-chair railed against the hush money trial against her father-in-law, which got underway this week.

She suggested the prosecution is an attempt at election interference, complaining that prosecutors are “forcing Trump to sit in a courtroom.”

“For what, Sean?” she said. “They claim a bookkeeping error. Really?”

“This is insane. We can all see exactly what this is all about and what the goal of this is. Of course it’s to keep Donald Trump from the campaign trail,” she added.

The former president is accused of a little bit more than a bookkeeping error. He is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in an alleged effort to conceal the true nature of an agreement that influenced the outcome of the 2016 election.

Trump is accused of masking a $130,000 hush money payment that was intended to silence porn star Stormy Daniels about an affair she claims they had in 2006.

Daniels was paid by Trump’s then-attorney, Michael Cohen, days before Trump was elected president in 2016. Prosecutors allege Trump subsequently falsified business records by reimbursing Cohen in a series of transactions described as payment for legal services.

Cohen served prison time after pleading guilty in 2018 — during Trump’s presidency — to federal charges, including campaign finance violation tied to the hush money transactions.

Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, also faces trial in three other criminal cases.

Jury selection began Monday for the hush money trial. Trump and his allies have repeatedly complained that the criminal proceedings prevent him from campaigning and attending personal events.

Lara Trump caught flak on social media for her disingenuous characterization of the charges.

“That’s a pretty big bookkeeping error,” one user wrote on X.

“If by ‘bookkeeping error’ you mean 34 felony counts of falsifying business records for the illegal concealment of payments made as part of an elaborate ‘catch-and-kill’ hush money scheme in a bid to influence the 2016 Presidential election...” read another post.

No, Lara, they don't claim a "bookkeeping error."



