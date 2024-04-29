Dangerous L.A. street takeover included illegal fireworks, near-misses

The Los Angeles Police Department shut down an illegal street takeover that featured plenty of fireworks early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West Vernon Avenue in South L.A. during the overnight hours.

A large group convened at the intersection for over an hour. Attendees were seen setting off fireworks and driving erratically, in a video obtained by stringer-service Onscene.TV.

When officers arrived to the area, many people from the group began fleeing the scene in their vehicles, resulting in numerous near-collisions.

Fireworks were set off by attendees at an illegal street takeover in South Los Angeles on April 28, 2024. (Onscene.TV)

Illegal street takeovers have risen in Los Angeles in recent years. L.A. City Council put together a plan to combat the gatherings and street racing in February.

LAPD says a woman was seriously injured, or killed after being struck by a vehicle at an illegal street takeover in South L.A. earlier this month.

