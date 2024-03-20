Lansing teen arrested in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old, KBI says

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a January 2023 fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old Lansing teen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation secured an arrest warrant for Torin Baughman of Lansing on suspicion of first-degree murder, or in the alternative distribution of a controlled substance causing death and aggravated endangering of a child.

Nicholas Burris, known as “Cruz” by his loved ones, was found dead in his home Jan. 18, 2023. He swallowed a pill he believed to be Percocet that he bought through a dealer on Snapchat, unaware it was laced with fentanyl. His parents found him the next morning.

Lansing police requested KBI’s assistance in the investigation. Baughman was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the distribution of the drugs and Cruz’s death.

Baughman’s bond was set at $500,000. According to KBI, Leavenworth County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.

