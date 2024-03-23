Lanes closed on Chain of Rocks Bridge between Illinois and Missouri for road repairs

Road repairs are requiring lane closures in both directions of Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri this weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures, which primarily affect drivers crossing the Mississippi River on the Chain of Rocks Bridge and Chain of Rocks Canal, began at 9 p.m. Friday and will continue through 5 a.m. Monday.

“Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure,” stated an IDOT news release.

“Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.”

People can get IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.