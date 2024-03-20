Landscaping truck crashes into Elk Grove dentist’s office. One person injured, police say

A person was injured Wednesday inside an Elk Grove dentist’s office after they were pinned by a landscaping truck that crashed into the building, police said.

The truck crashed into the Laguna Park Dentistry office, a building on the northwest corner of the Laguna Park Drive and Franklin Boulevard intersection.

The landscaping truck was heading south on Franklin when it veered off the road and crashed into the building, the Elk Grove Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon in social media posts.

Police said someone inside the building was struck by the truck and pinned inside, between the vehicle and debris from the building.

Firefighters from the Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department freed the person pinned inside the building. Police said the injured person was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.

Sgt. Jason Jimenez, an Elk Grove police spokesman, said he did not have any information about the extent of the person’s injuries. Cosumnes fire officials were not immediately available to provide additional details about the injured person’s condition.

Police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation. Southbound Franklin was closed in the area while officers investigated but reopened around 3:20 p.m., the Police Department said.