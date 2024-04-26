Land next to a park was going to get an elementary school. But then Meridian bought it

After over five years and some setbacks, Meridian finally secured land to build a community center to replace the small and aging center downtown.

The city bought over 11 acres from West Ada School District near Settlers Park on Ustick Road and Venable Avenue to add to the existing park and build the center.

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to the $4.2 million purchase with money from the city’s general fund, which city staff members previously said would allow the construction of the larger center to accommodate Meridian’s growing population.

The existing community center has 4,178 square feet and was built in the early 1960s. Since then, Meridian’s population has grown by over 130,000, people.

The Meridian Community Center at 201 E. Idaho Ave. downtown hosts events and activities. But the city believes its population has outgrown the 4,178-square-foot building. City of Meridian

“This has been many years in the making, searching for the right site for our community center,” Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway told council members.

The city of Meridian says it spent years looking for the right location for a future community center. Parks Director Steve Siddoway thinks he found it in this 11-acre West Ada property. City of Meridian

The plan to build began in late 2019, when the city offered land downtown for developers willing to build a community center. The city planned to invest $13 million to tear down the existing center and build a new one as well as a charter school.

Mayor Robert Simison and the City Council selected Galena Opportunity Fund to build the project. But the center never materialized, because the agreement between Galena, the city and Meridian Development Corp., the city’s urban renewal agency expired and was never continued.

Since 2019, Simison and the council have made it a priority to find a new location. They finally found one after discussions and negotiations with the school district.

West Ada planned to build a new elementary school on the acreage, but Siddoway said the school district no longer needs a school there, though the district is still expected to build new schools in other areas of the city to accommodate growth.

Jonathan Gillen, chief financial officer for the West Ada School District, told the Idaho Statesman in an email that the district “assessed its enrollment and future projections” and decided that the existing elementary schools in north and central Meridian adequately serve the community.

Teens and children play on the playground at Settlers Park. A site west of the park that was set aside for a school is now planned for a community center instead. David Staats/dstaats@idahostatesman.com

“Us purchasing this property from them, not only does it give us a home for the community center that works well for us, it also gives them the ability to then reinvest those dollars in purchasing a property that they need for another school site elsewhere,” Siddoway said in the meeting.

Before voting, Meridian Council President Luke Cavener thanked West Ada for its partnership.

“It’s really two separate taxing agencies really representing our community and trying to do what’s best for Meridian,” he said.

Ada County home prices just spiked by a record-setting amount in 1 month. This is why

Another Saltzer Health practice in Meridian will be kept alive. Here’s the new owner