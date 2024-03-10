Lakewood police officers fatally shoot armed man at hotel

DENVER (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department reported three of its officers were involved in a fatal shooting of an armed suspect after responding to a call of shots fired on Saturday morning.

At approximately 7:17 a.m. on Saturday, Lakewood police officers responded to a La Quinta Inn located at 7190 W. Hampden Ave., for a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the hotel.

The department said that when agents arrived, a suspect was in the hallway with a weapon.

Officers reportedly ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. However, the suspect reportedly refused orders and began approaching the officers with the weapon.

Three Lakewood officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, according to the agency, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin. He was reported to be a white male in his 40s. No other injuries were reported.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team has been tasked with investigating this incident. All three agents involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

