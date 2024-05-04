Lakewood motorist who left his passenger to die after car crash sentenced to NJ prison

TOMS RIVER - A Lakewood man who fled on foot from a motor vehicle crash, leaving his passenger to die in the front seat of his car, was sentenced Friday to five years in state prison, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Angel Garcia-Rodriguez, 26, previously pleaded guilty on March 8 to the crime of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. State Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer presided over the case.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of July 22, 2023, on James Street in Lakewood.

Police responded to the scene about 2:25 a.m. and found a 2007 Honda Civic that had struck a utility pole, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The driver was missing and the male passenger was still alive at the time but had suffered what ultimately were fatal injuries. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he died, a statement from Billhimer said. The Prosecutor’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The Major Crime-Vehicular Homicide Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office and Lakewood Police determined that the Civic was going west on James Street when the driver lost control and impacted the pole on the passenger-side door, the statement said.

The investigation also identified Garcia-Rodriguez as the driver at the time of the crash and concluded that he ran away from the scene before police arrived, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Garcia-Rodriguez was eventually located at a home in Lakewood and taken into police custody. He has been in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara handled the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

The Toms River Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit participated in the investigation.

