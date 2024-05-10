Lakeside Union School District unanimously approves new ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

LAKESIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) – The Lakeside Union School District board unanimously approved a new “Parents Bill of Rights” at Thursday’s meeting amid dueling points of view on the policy.

It was standing room only inside the meeting as dozens signed up to speak for public comment on both sides of the argument.

“It allows us as parents to continue to protect them as we see fit. That’s what this is about. It’s not about anti-anything,” Jennifer Thorpe said.

Nancy Culver pointed out, “Most of the rights are already in place. You’re just reiterating laws that you’re already required to follow.”

The Lakeside Union Parents Bill of Rights includes some of the following:

Parent’s ability to restrict child access to certain books;

Parent’s ability to opt out of certain topics, including sex education;

Notification of bullying, suicidal, intent, academic achievement, and most controversially – sexual transitioning.

“Clearly the true intent is to force the schools to out children to their parents before they are ready,” Culver said.

“If these children are not feeling safe at home, teachers are mandated reporters. Report it! Do not keep secrets from parents,” Sharie Finn said.

Concerns about the bill ranged from safety for LGBTQ students to possible lawsuits. Those in favor supported full transparency for families.

California education code currently encourages “preserving a student’s right to privacy” and states that disclosing information about their sexuality without permission may violate California’s anti-discrimination laws.

After hours of public comment, the board voted unanimously to approve the Parents Bill of Rights.

Board President Andrew Hayes issued this statement reading in part: “My job is to represent my constituents – not be a rubber stamp for policies from Sacramento politicians and bureaucrats that intend to erode the rights of parents to have additional say in their children’s lives and education.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.