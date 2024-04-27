Lakeland officials could spend more time in office and get pensions under proposed changes

Lakeland commissioners could have the potential to spend more time in office and obtain state pensions if some of of the many changes proposed by the city's charter review committee get approved.

A 15-member city charter review committee has started going through Lakeland's governing documents, meeting once a month on Thursday. The group has recommended several changes to the rules governing city officials to be made in 2025.

Longer terms of office, may led to state pensions

Lakeland commissioners might be able to spend longer in office. The committee voted in favor of extending the number of years an elected official can serve in Lakeland. Under the current city charter, elected officials may serve up to three full terms, or hold office for a total of 12 years in a singular position. An individual can be in office for up to 16 years in any combination of mayor or commissioner.

The proposal is to change this so an individual can serve a maximum of three terms as a commissioner, or 12 years, and up to two terms as mayor, up to eight years. This would increase Lakeland's term limits to 20 years in office.

City Attorney Palmer Davis said under Florida law, elected city officials who serve for 20 consecutive years in office are eligible to receive a state pension, for half their salary, at the time of their retirement or resignation.

Davis said commissioners do not contribute to a pension plan, so if an individual served 20 years, their pension would have to be paid out of Lakeland's General Fund — or taxpayer money and city fee revenue.

Michael Workman, chair of the charter review committee, said he spoke about this potential change with two of the city's current commissioners, in separate conversations, who said they were in favor of the longer term limits.

"Both of them independently said, 'Gosh after two terms, I still don't know I would necessarily be ready to run for mayor with all that's involved and all that it details. I would probably want one more term as a training ground or learning process before I did that,'" Workman said.

Former Commissioner Don Selvage had asked the committee to consider this change at its February meeting, backed by Former Mayor Howard Wiggs.

New districts, but voting to remain at-large

The charter review committee faces what is an ever-political and difficult task, rebalancing the city's four voting districts to be as fair as possible based on population.

Chuck Barmby, Lakeland's planning and transportation manager, offered the group advice when attempting to redraw the district boundary lines on Thursday. Barmby said, generally, the city tries to keep areas that identify as a neighborhood, such as Lake Morton, Dixieland, North Lake Wire, as well as regions together in one voting district whenever possible.

This has to be done while accounting for population growth. Barmby said based on housing permits and other data, the most rapid growth is expected in the city's southwest around Lakeland Linder International Airport.

The new districts, as preliminarily approved by the committee, would see the following changes:

Northwest, currently represented by Commissioner Guy LaLonde: It would extend further to the east, incorporating a section running along Memorial Boulevard, running south and stopping north of Lake Morton. This area is currently in the city's Northeast or Southeast districts.

Northeast, currently represented by Commissioner Bill Read: It would extend further south, incorporating the neighborhoods around Lake Morton. These neighborhoods are currently in the Southeast District.

Southeast, currently represented by Commissioner Mike Musick: As the most densely populated area of Lakeland, the geological footprint of the Southeast District would shrink.

Southwest, currently represented by Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley: While expected to be one of the areas with the most rapid growth, the committee has voted to extend this district to balance the current populations by extending the southern portion to the east, from South Florida Avenue to Cleveland Heights Boulevard. This will shift residents in the Southeast district to the Southwest.

If these new districts were approved, they would not have an impact on a scheduled municipal election until 2027, according to Davis.

Committee member Frank McCaulley briefly asked whether others were interested in discussing the implementation of single-member voting districts. This would change Lakeland's elections by only allowing residents within a district to vote for their representative, rather than all seats to be elected at-large by all registered voters in the city.

Terry Coney, president of the Lakeland NAACP chapter, said he was aware this issue came up because of the recent Northwest District election. Several prominent leaders of the Black community voiced concern that while the district area's votes went in favor of candidate Sam Simmons, the at-large city vote elected LaLonde.

Coney said he sees the merits in electing commissioners both at-large and by single-member district vote.

"I'm not sure we want to upset the way we do everything in the city because of this one election," he said. "I have mixed emotions on it, and I have a good understanding how we got here. Committee member Pat Steed said one of the merits of single-member districts is that a district's representative can really get to know the intricate details of local issues in their district, especially as populations continue to grow.

"In larger jurisdictions, it gets almost impossible for any one person to know all the details of any one area of the city," Steed said. "Specifically, elected single-member commissioners, you get to have them understand an area in much more fine detail."

In the end, there was no appetite for further consideration of transitioning Lakeland from at-large to single-member district voting for these four officials.

What to do about vacancies?

One area the group was fairly unified in its discussion was how to treat vacant seats that occur on the City Commission.

The vast majority thought a commissioner who submits a resignation that takes effect at a later date, as former Commissioner Scott Franklin or former Commissioner Phillip Walker did, should not have a say in who their replacement is. Committee members Kim Elmhorst and James Scelfo were among those who pushed that an individual who wins election to a commission seat that an appointee has temporarily held should be sworn in and take office as soon as possible, rather than waiting for the typical swearing-in at the commission's first meeting in January.

"As the people have spoken at that point, I don't know why you would wait," Elmhorst said.

Davis said that it might be prudent to wait until the election results are officially certified, usually done the Friday following an election.

What's next?

The city charter review committee will continue to work through the city's by-laws section by section each month, and once finalized will make a series of recommendations to the commission. Commissioners will have time to debate which changes get put forward for a voter referendum.

The proposed changes will need to be approved by voters in the November 2025 election before becoming law.

