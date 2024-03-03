Lake Storey reopens to public

Lake Storey is back in business.

A news release from the City of Galesburg says the lake has been reopened for public water access, starting Saturday, March 2. The lake had been closed while the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) remediated a diesel fuel leak from a nearby surplus property that affected the lake. CMS’ contractor has finished remediation and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has concluded its assessment of the lake, finding nothing that would keep the city from reopening the lake to public use.

“We are pleased to be able to reopen Lake Storey to water access,” said Fire Chief Randy Hovind. “While remediation cannot guarantee that 100% of the diesel fuel that entered the lake has been removed, the contractor has done a tremendous job and will remain nearby, remediating neighboring property if any additional needs arise.”

Remediation work on surrounding properties is expected to be completed by Friday, March 8.

