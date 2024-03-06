New Lake Carasaljo footbridge draws praise, surprise

LAKEWOOD – It put the Lake in Lakewood.

And now Lakewood is putting a touch of modern convenience across Lake Carasaljo, the oldest manmade water spot in New Jersey and a key township boating and fishing area.

Crossing the lake by foot has been impossible since it opened more than 150 years ago, forcing travelers to circle the 75-acre spot to reach the opposite shore.

That will all change soon when officials open a $1.7 million floating bridge being erected at the lake’s northern end.

More: Body found in Lakewood identified by prosecutor's office

“People have asked for something like that for years,” Mayor Ray Coles said. “They are individual squares and rectangular floating module docks. It is a way to give people a chance to enjoy it.”

The project, funded through federal Community Development Block Grants, includes a floating, hard plastic walkway with areas for benches and fishing, Coles said.

Officials said the construction design makes it easier to move or remove later if needed because it has no permanent pilings into the lake bottom.

“It is a nice help, a nice dock,” said Modech Serko, a Lakewood resident who was jogging around the waterway’s 4.4-mile path. “It makes it easier than going around.”

Yakov Senser agreed.

“It will save a lot of time getting all the way across and going around,” he said. “If you were to walk around to the other side you would be going out of your way.”

But access across the waterway is only one issue, officials said. the new floating bridge will also block off the lake’s northern portion from boaters who often get stuck in the marsh and shallow areas.

“It has been a source of a lot of problems, grounding, people go too far out and get stuck in the marsh,” said Yonoson Ely, who operates a paddle boat concession on the lake. “It is a very shallow area. It is done to keep people out of that area. It is very seaweedy.”

Coles echoed that view: “It is a physical barrier so boats won’t get stuck in the mud at the low end.”

More: Calls for Lakewood rescue squad doubled, new larger home sought

But some recent lake visitors say it could be a detriment to fishing and travel across the entire lake.

“It is a problem,” said Mei Chan, who spoke as he fished along the shore. “We like to fish here and you can’t get over there.”

John Mahie agreed: “It means that they would be barred from fishing over there. Maybe they should make an opening for boats.”

Lake Carasaljo’s history dates back to 1865, when the waterway was named for the daughters of Joseph Brick, for whom Brick Township is named.

Brick took the first few letters of their names – Caroline, Sarah and Josephine – to form Carasaljo.

In the early 1920s, the lake became a resort of sorts with dozens of hotels and restaurants, many offering top entertainment of the era and hosting notables such as John D. Rockefeller.

Later, entertainers who frequented the area included Jerry Lewis and Gabe Kaplan.

“Lakewood was the resort for the rich and famous,” Coles said. “People said that the pine air was healthy for people.”

Also slated for improvement are two sets of boat docks south of the new floating bridge, which will utilize Community Development Block Grants as well for repair.

More: Lakewood Schools' auditor says poor state aid makes finances 'tricky'

The docks were closed last summer due to safety concerns about the damaged wood structures. The new docks will also be made of the hard plastic material.

“This is a cost effective and efficient way to manage the multiple projects,” Municipal Manager Patrick Donnelly said via email. “The crossing alone would have taken several million dollars and approval from DEP if it were to be constructed from traditional materials in an overwater capacity.”

Joe Strupp is an award-winning journalist with 30 years’ experience who covers education and several local communities for APP.com and the Asbury Park Press. He is also the author of three books, including Killing Journalism on the state of the news media, and an adjunct media professor at Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Reach him at jstrupp@gannettnj.com and at 732-413-3840. Follow him on Twitter at @joestrupp

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Concerns over temporary foot bridge from fishermen, lake visitors