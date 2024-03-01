Body found in Lakewood identified by prosecutor's office

LAKEWOOD - A 57-year-old Lakewood man has been identified as the person found dead in the trunk of a vehicle, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

David Koscuik was found Wednesday after Lakewood Township Police Department received a notification concerning an unconscious male located inside the trunk of a vehicle, parked in the area of Fairway Court in Lakewood Township, Billhimer said. Upon responding to the area, officers found Koscuik's body.

The cause of Koscuik’s death remains under investigation, and authorities said there was no known danger to the public.

He was last seen Feb. 2 leaving a home on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood that he lived in with his mother, before she passed away a few months ago, Tony Koscuik said. David left with two unknown men, he said.

Tony Koscuik, David's brother, said David found a job a few months ago at Renaissance Pharmaceuticals in Lakewood.

David Koscuik had just received a tax refund and a paycheck, his brother said.

More than a week later he had called his girlfriend from Brooklyn saying he was trying to get home, Tony Koscuik said.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Manchester Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating this matter, Billhimer said. There is no known danger to the public, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Olga Brylevskaya of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 4105, or Detective Austin Letts of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

