Labour ‘does not understand’ private schools, says Gillian Keegan

Gillian Keegan accused the Opposition of an 'ill-thought through' approach towards the independent sector - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu/Getty Images

Labour “don’t really understand” private schools, Gillian Keegan has said as she warned that Sir Keir Starmer’s VAT raid was likely to cost taxpayers money.

The Education Secretary accused the Opposition of an “ill-thought through” approach towards the independent sector and suggested it was unlikely to work in practice.

Labour has claimed its flagship policy of introducing VAT on private school fees would generate £1.7 billion a year to spend on state education.

But an analysis published on Sunday by the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) found it could cost taxpayers up to £1.6 billion and force one in four pupils into state schools.

Asked about the report, Ms Keegan told LBC Radio: “It’s a really ill-thought-through policy. They don’t really understand – they think of larger [schools], Eton and places like that.

Gillian Keegan said Labour 'think of places like Eton' with its policy of introducing VAT on private school fees - Maureen McLean/Alamy Live News

“There are 2,408 independent schools across the country; a lot of those are small schools, a lot of those are supporting kids with fairly specialist support as well.

“You only need a small number of children to move from the private sector to the state sector and it has cost everybody money. They seem to see this as some kind of giveaway to parents, but parents are paying tax or the state system and also for their own investment in school fees as well.

“They are saving the state system from investment. If they get it wrong, and they normally do get [it] wrong, it only takes a small number of people to go into the state sector then the whole thing costs money.”

Noting Sir Keir had unveiled seven policies that would be funded by VAT on independent school fees, Ms Keegan added: “It’s ill-thought-through, it always has been. I’d be very, very surprised if they actually got this thing to work.”

Modelling by the ASI showed an exodus of 5 per cent of private school pupils could lead to 5,150 teachers and teaching assistants being made redundant.

It also found Labour’s policy was likely to raise no money at all if between 10 and 15 per cent of pupils migrated to the state sector.

The Independent Schools Council (ISC) warned in February more than 95,000 children with special educational needs were at risk if Labour imposed its threatened tax penalty.

The ISC, which represents more than 1,400 institutions in the UK, has lobbied Labour to reconsider its policy and make more SEND children exempt from the tax levy to protect their education.

More Tory MPs spoke out against the Labour plans on Monday. Brendan Clarke-Smith, a former deputy chairman of the party, said: “Labour’s spiteful and ideologically driven plans will be a disaster for the whole education system and not just independent schools.”

‘Class warfare’

Sara Britcliffe, the MP for Hyndburn, claimed the policy “would overwhelm” state schools, while Mark Jenkinson, who represents Workington, added: “What they perceive to be class warfare, and it’s really just an attack on the aspiration, will cost taxpayers.”

A Labour spokesman said: “Labour will invest in delivering a brilliant state education for all our children, funded by ending tax breaks for private schools.

“Independent schools do not have to pass this change on to parents, and a high-profile independent school has already said they will not be doing so.”

Labour sources also questioned the “worst case” scenarios included in the ASI report and insisted that one in four private school pupils leaving the sector was not considered a “likely scenario”.

