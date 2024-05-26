KY state police trooper indicted for theft, abuse of public trust charges in state court

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been indicted for theft charges and abuse of public trust after he allegedly took control over “movable property” belonging to the state.

Trooper Daniel Forbis, 42, was indicted in Franklin County Circuit Court for theft and unlawful taking of property more than $10,000 and abuse of public trust on May 21, according to court documents.

Both charges are Class C felonies. Court documents from KSP and witness complaints identify Forbis as a trooper with KSP Post 15 in Columbia.

The indictment alleges on two separate occurrences in June 2023 and February 2024, Forbis “unlawfully took or exercised control over movable property” belonging to the state and KSP.

Court documents allege while Forbis was acting in a government capacity, he took the public property and “intentionally dealt with such public property as his own,” but failed to disclose this to his employer.

KSP Post 15 serves Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor and Washington counties.

Forbis’ first court appearance is scheduled for July 12.