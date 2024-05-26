KY man wanted for murder of father, uncle after bodies found in Pulaski Co. home

A Lincoln County man is alleged to have shot and killed his father and uncle after their bodies were discovered in northern Pulaski County, according to police.

Brandon Mullins, 26, is wanted for two counts of murder, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest Sunday.

On Saturday evening, sheriffs’ deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims on Sandidge Spur in Eubank in northern Pulaski County, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, the bodies of 57-year-old Dennis ”Ed” Mullins and his brother, 55-year-old Anthony Mullins, were discovered. Both died from gunshot wounds, police said.

Brandon Mullins is alleged to be the son of Dennis Mullins and nephew of Anthony Mullins.

Early Sunday afternoon, it was unclear if Brandon Mullins has been detained by police. In a news release, deputies assured they know his whereabouts, but the warrant for his arrest has not been served.

There is no threat of further danger to the public, authorities said.

The investigation is continuing.