Ky. bill would change Louisville elections to nonpartisan

Louisville could see significant changes to its elections and disciplinary process for the Metro Police Department officers.

The Kentucky Senate passed House Bill 388 Monday afternoon on a 25-11 vote, which would make Louisville’s elections for mayor and metro council nonpartisan, among other measures.

A Senate committee substitute added provisions which include prohibiting local governments from the city’s zoning ordinances and changing the process for LMPD complaints.

Under the bill, accused officers would be able to have a pre-disciplinary hearing, where “the officer may present evidence and call and cross-examine witnesses in the officer’s defense.”

After the pre-disciplinary hearing, the chief or a chief’s designee would write an opinion on the final discipline for the officer, and the officer may appeal the decision.

The bill would also place a moratorium on changes to the Land Development Code until after next year’s legislative session, which is what Jefferson County uses as a guide for land usage.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Monday at a press conference in Louisville that he does not support a freeze on the Land Development Code because it impacts affordable housing in Louisville.

“It has a significant impact, which I did not expect prior to last week,” Greenberg said. “But we will continue to move forward. We'll find other ways that we can continue to move forward while we're working with the state to get through this.”

Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Middletown, is the bill's primary sponsor and said the provision was added because he received feedback from the community that they didn't like the land development code.

"The provision says that you can go forward with development, you just can't change the land development code for the next year while we're trying to figure out what's the best way forward," Nemes said.

Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, said the bill is supposed to evaluate improvements that can be made after Louisville merged with Jefferson County in 2003.

“I think when you have something that is 20 years old, it's good to take a look at and see what needs to be refreshed.” Raque Adams said. “I want to hope that we would always take a look at what's working and not working in government.”

Critics say the bill isn’t what Louisville wants.

Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louiville, said Louisville has a right to decide whether the city wants to have partisan or nonpartisan elections.

Berg also criticized the legislature for supporting the bill because it takes away local control.

“I find it disingenuous that this body, who is so often in favor of local control, picks and chooses when that matters,” Berg said.

Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown said that changes to local government fall under the General Assembly’s purview.

“Metro government was set up by state government. It was a law passed through the General Assembly,” Thayer said. “Changes to that, when there is consensus brought, need to go through the General Assembly.”

The bill now heads back to the House for concurrence. Republican Sens. Gary Boswell, John Schickel, Adrienne Southworth and Lindsey Tichenor broke party lines and voted against the bill. Nemes said that he anticipates the House will concur with the Senate's version.

