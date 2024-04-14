A new Kwik Star convenience store is coming to Johnston. Find out when and where:

A new Kwik Star is coming to Johnston.

A spokesperson for the gas station and convenience store chain confirmed to the Des Moines Register that construction on the new location at 5608 Merle Hay Road began this month. It will replace a former Johnston Community School District administrative building at the intersection with Pioneer Parkway.

Tentative plans call for the new store to open Sept. 5.

Gas pumps at Kwik Star are seen as snow falls during a winter storm warning, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

A site plan approved by the Johnston City Council in April 2023 shows 20 fuel stations, a 9,200-square-foot store and a detached car wash.

Kwik Star is the Iowa name of the Wisconsin-based chain Kwik Trip — reportedly to avoid confusion with the similarly-named QuikTrip. The company has more than 800 locations in the Midwest.

The rapidly-growing brand is known for its fried chicken, hot meals, baked goods, Karuba coffee drinks and grocery store-style aisles.

Kwik Star has been expanding in the Des Moines metro in recent years and now has over 10 locations across Waukee, Urbandale, Des Moines, Pleasant Hill, Altoona, Ankeny, unincorporated Polk County and Polk City. A new location also has been announced in Norwalk.

