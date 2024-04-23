Kuna man sentenced after firing gun near Boise park, forcing alerts at BSU football game

A 44-year-old Kuna man who fired a weapon near Julia Davis Park while a Boise State football game was being played last October has been sentenced.

Ryan Owens pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawfully discharging at a house, occupied building or vehicle, etc. He was sentenced in Ada County District Court to up to four years in prison, with one year fixed, meaning he could be eligible for parole after serving 12 months.

Owens is currently in the Ada County Jail awaiting transfer to the Idaho Department of Corrections, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.

On Oct. 7, 2023, officers with the Boise and Meridian police departments responded to reports of gunfire at 7:43 p.m. near Julia Davis Park at West Fulton Street and South Capitol Boulevard, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

After a search of the area, Owens was arrested “without incident.” Police said they recovered a gun and ammunition at the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

The incident occurred during Boise State’s 35-27 win over San Jose State in front of 37,491 fans at Albertsons Stadium, which is across the river from Julia Davis Park. The university released a message on X, formally known as Twitter, alerting fans that there were “no active threats to public safety.”

Boise Police have secured the scene, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it’s available. https://t.co/qyfSAq5AQJ — Boise PD (@BoisePD) October 8, 2023