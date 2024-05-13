KU Seniors wave the wheat one last time with commencement ceremony

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) — Seniors at the University of Kansas walked through the campanile and down “Mount Oread” Sunday, May 12, as they said their goodbyes.

This years commencement looked a little different than in years past. Construction on Memorial Stadium for the new Gateway District project limited the seating for family members. Graduates were asked to keep their invites to six people or less. One graduate spoke to 27 News about what it means to graduate.

“It feels amazing, I would like to say thank you to the University of Kansas for opening the doors to me.” KU Graduate Patricia Silva said. “I am from Paraguay, I’m an international student, I hope to open the door for more international students.”

After the commencement ceremony, the KU Alumni Association held a “Jayhawk send-off” event with a live DJ, a 360-degree photo booth, and many more activities.

