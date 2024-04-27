KSN Storm Tracker Jacob Honeycutt shows damage from tornadoes in Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, tornadoes ripped through parts of Nebraska and Iowa, causing major damage to homes and other structures as the twisters tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions.

The Associated Press said injuries were reported, but it wasn’t yet clear if anyone was killed in the storm.

Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people.

That same storm system traveled east into Iowa, with the town of Minden getting hit by a massive tornado.

KSN Storm Tracker Jacob Honeycutt is in Iowa and tracked the severe storms. Here are some exclusive photos and videos he sent to KSN.

These photos and video come from Minden, Iowa.

