KS National Guard to attend Memorial Day events across the state
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Soldiers and airmen with the Kansas National Guard plan to participate in numerous Memorial Day events across the Sunflower State.
The Kansas National Guard is taking part in many Memorial Day events and ceremonies across the state, according to a news release from the Adjutant General’s Department. On Monday, May 27, soldiers with the Kansas National Guard will be at the following towns to take part in ceremonies:
Monday, May 27
Clifton – Cadet Jairub Constable, 250th Forward Support Company, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Clifton American Legion Post. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Berner Memorial Park, 634 E. Parallel Street.
Emporia – Retired Chief Master Sgt. Sherry Willard, Human Resources Supervisor, Adjutant General’s Department, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at the All Veterans Memorial, 931 S. Commercial, #913. The 9:30 a.m. service is hosted by Lowry-Funston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 180.
Leavenworth –Maj. Gen. John Rueger, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker for a service at 9 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd.
Manhattan – Lt. Col. Chris Coco, chief of plans, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 35th Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker for a 10 a.m. Memorial Day service at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road. Chaplain (Maj.) Travis Forde, 635th Regional Support Group, will offer the invocation and benediction for the service.
Marysville – Sgt. 1st Class Preslee Fritz, readiness noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the city cemetery, 1410 N. 16th St.
Topeka – Lt. Col. Tom Warth, 69th Troop command administrative officer, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th and Fairlawn Road.
Lt. Col. Jordan Clark, commander, Army Aviation Support Facility #1, will be the guest speaker for a “Taps Across America” Memorial Day service at 2:30 p.m. at the Combat Air Museum, 7016 SE Forbes Ave., Forbes Field.
WaKeeney – Col. Matt Oleen, chief of staff – Kansas Army National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans cemetery, 403 S. 13th Street.
Excerpt from Adjutant General’s Department statement
