KS National Guard to attend Memorial Day events across the state

Monday, May 27

Clifton – Cadet Jairub Constable, 250th Forward Support Company, 997th Brigade Support Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Clifton American Legion Post. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Berner Memorial Park, 634 E. Parallel Street.

Emporia – Retired Chief Master Sgt. Sherry Willard, Human Resources Supervisor, Adjutant General’s Department, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at the All Veterans Memorial, 931 S. Commercial, #913. The 9:30 a.m. service is hosted by Lowry-Funston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 180.

Leavenworth –Maj. Gen. John Rueger, commanding general, 35th Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker for a service at 9 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd.

Manhattan – Lt. Col. Chris Coco, chief of plans, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 35th Infantry Division, will be the guest speaker for a 10 a.m. Memorial Day service at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road. Chaplain (Maj.) Travis Forde, 635th Regional Support Group, will offer the invocation and benediction for the service.

Marysville – Sgt. 1st Class Preslee Fritz, readiness noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the city cemetery, 1410 N. 16th St.

Topeka – Lt. Col. Tom Warth, 69th Troop command administrative officer, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 17th and Fairlawn Road.

Lt. Col. Jordan Clark, commander, Army Aviation Support Facility #1, will be the guest speaker for a “Taps Across America” Memorial Day service at 2:30 p.m. at the Combat Air Museum, 7016 SE Forbes Ave., Forbes Field.

WaKeeney – Col. Matt Oleen, chief of staff – Kansas Army National Guard, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans cemetery, 403 S. 13th Street.