KRQE Newsfeed: New video, Budget disagreement, Warm and quiet, Motel makeover, Cooking classes

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows moments teen opened fire at Coronado Center – New video shows the moments a teen fired a shot near the Coronado Center food court. In March 2024, police say a group of teens were sitting at a table in the food court when another teen ran up and grabbed a bag off a char then ran off. One of the teens at the table ran after him and fired a single shot, causing shoppers to scramble. Police identified 16-year-old Julian Hernandez as the potential shooter. A few days later Hernandez was arrested at a home in southwest Albuquerque. He is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon. No one was injured in the shooting.

[2] Albuquerque mayor sounds off about city council proposals, budget – Albuquerque city councilors and Mayor Tim Keller are not in agreement on the recently approved city budget, the city’s largest budget ever. The Mayor says the approved $1.4 billion budget includes some cuts to funding he wanted to see for homelessness and crime. The mayor also took aim at some proposed changes to the city charter, which could change the rules around hiring and firing top city leaders. The new budget takes effect in July. Councilors are planning a hearing in June on the proposed charter changes. If passed, those would also have to be approved by voters.

[3] Warm and calmer Wednesday around New Mexico – Most of the state will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s, similar to Tuesday’s high temperatures. Winds will stay lighter than the past two days, with gusts up to around 35 mph at the highest. This will be the calmest day of the week, before the winds gain speed Thursday, Friday and become very windy on Saturday.

[4] Developer announces plans for new boutique hotel in Nob Hill – Titan Development announced its purchase of the Hiway House Motel in Nob Hill. The developer plans to turn it into a boutique hotel. The new hotel will have about 100 rooms, a rooftop bar and meeting spaces. The developer says it also has plans to revitalize the motel’s original neon sign. Construction is expected to begin late next year.

[5] Local celebrity chef teaches culinary arts to New Mexico inmates – The New Mexico Corrections Department announced a partnership with Chef Fernando Ruiz, a three-time Food Network champion. Ruiz has won shows like Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped, and Guy’s Grocery Games. A spokesperson for NMCD said the program aims to provide vocational skills and opportunities for inmates to pursue a post-incarceration career in culinary arts. Inmates must have a record of good conduct and have 18 months remaining until their release to participate.

