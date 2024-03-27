Kroger dropping home delivery in some Florida locations. Here's where

If you live in South Florida and love the convenience of placing a grocery order at Kroger's for delivery, you'll soon have to find an alternative.

The grocery store chain announced it will stop deliveries in South Florida beginning May 25.

Here's what you should know about the decision.

Kroger deliveries to stop in some Florida, Texas locations

Kroger delivery facilities in South Florida, along with those in Austin and San Antonio in Texas, will close on May 25, the company announced.

Kroger announced in February 2023 it was opening a spoke hub in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility was planned to work in conjunction with the Groveland fulfillment center to serve communities between Port St. Lucie and Homestead, both east and west side of Interstate 95.

Will any Kroger grocery deliveries be available in Florida?

Yes, customers will still be able to place a delivery order if they live about 90 minutes away from Kroger facilities in these cities:

Groveland

Tampa

Jacksonville

Cocoa Beach

"Unfortunately, there are no Kroger stores or Kroger Delivery options available to customers in Austin, San Antonio or South Florida," Kroger said.

What's the last day Kroger customers in South Florida can place a delivery order?

Friday, May 24, is the last day customers can place an online order.

Saturday, May 25 will the last day of delivery, and the "spokes" will officially close on that day Kroger announced.

Coupons and gift cards will be accepted until the facilities close.

Can you get a refund if you have a Kroger Boost membership?

A Kroger Boost membership, which costs $1,057 a year, offers perks including free delivery on orders of $35 or more, fuel points to use at participating Shell stations and special one-time offers.

Paid members in South Florida, Austin and San Antonio will receive a 100% refund for their paid Boost by Kroger membership within 30 days for both monthly and annual subscriptions and will not incur auto-renewal charges.

"Your paid Boost by Kroger membership will end on May 28 unless it is set to renew in the next 60 days, in which case it will expire at that time. If your paid membership expires within the next 60 days, you will be eligible for a free delivery coupon — accessible through your Kroger account — for use before the closure, Kroger announced.

Customers with a free 30-day Boost by Kroger membership trial can use their membership through the end of their trial period. The free 30-day trial will not incur auto-renewal charges.

What did Kroger have to say about stopping deliveries in Florida, Texas?

"We do not make these decisions lightly, and we understand the impact this has on associates, customers and communities," the company posted on its website.

"Despite our best efforts, including the support from new customers, learnings from other locations and the incredible work of our associates, these facilities did not meet the benchmarks we set for success."

After Kroger-Albertsons merger blocked in court, CEO says he will fight back

This week's announcement came just a few weeks after Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the supermarket giant is "committed to litigating" its proposed $25 billion takeover of rival Albertsons after federal regulators sued to kill the merger.

McMullen said no hearings have been scheduled yet in the federal lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, but he expected the case will see some progress by "mid to late summer."

"While we're disappointed by the FTC decision, we're not surprised given the political environment," McMullen told Wall Street analysts

