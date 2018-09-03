Kristen Bell Posts Moving Tribute Celebrating Husband Dax Shepard's 14th Year of Sobriety

"I will forever be in awe of your dedication," she wrote in part.

Kristen Bell has posted a touching tribute to her husband, Dax Shepard, as he celebrated his 14th year of sobriety.

"I know how much you loved using," she wrote in part on Instagram. "I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it.

"I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she continued. "... I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves.

"You have certainly inspired me to do so," Bell added.

For his part, Shepard thanked Bell for what he called the "best sober birthday present ever": a tour of the King's Hawaiian factory.

Bell and Shepard have been married for five years and have two children.

