Kratom: Uncovering the risks a substance that’s rising in popularity

Kratom is an opiate-like substance sold in smoke shops and tea shops.

9 Investigates the risks and rising popularity of a substance that’s illegal in other states, but that you can buy right here in Central Florida.

