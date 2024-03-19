Komodo dragon attacks worker at Ohio zoo, leaving multiple bite wounds, officials say

An employee at an Ohio zoo is recovering after officials say the worker was attacked by a Komodo dragon.

It happened March 3 at the Akron Zoo, the zoo said in a March 19 news release following an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The zoo said the worker suffered injuries while in the Komodo Kingdom employee service area. It’s unclear what led to the attack.

“Our initial investigation establishes that most injuries came as the result of bite wounds inflicted by one of the Komodo dragons,” according to the zoo.

The zoo has two Komodo dragons, Padar and Jasper. The Komodo dragon not involved in the worker’s injuries was also injured, but the zoo said it was “stable and recovering.”

An OSHA investigation showed no employee safety standards were violated during the incident.

The worker was recovering at home following the attack, the zoo said.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute said a Komodo dragon attack can be fatal to humans.

“They rely on their sharp, curved teeth and long, sturdy claws to slash and tear at their prey with astonishing force,” the National Zoo said. “After biting down, they use their powerful neck muscles to violently shake side-to-side, ripping apart flesh and muscle and causing severe blood loss and shock.”

