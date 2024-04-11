Kokomo, county receive state funding to roll ahead on road projects

Apr. 11—A total of 252 communities across the state will receive over $207 million through Indiana's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. Funds can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items.

"Thanks to our state's fiscal responsibility, we are able to continue successful programs like this without placing debt on future generations," State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, said in a recent news release. "These dollars can tackle critical infrastructure projects that keep residents and visitors safe as they travel our roads."

Area grant recipients include Howard County, which received nearly $1.5 million, and Kokomo, which also received $1.5 million.

"Whether traveling in town or across the state, we depend on safe roads," State Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, said. "For local communities, these grants can be key to making local infrastructure improvements, which also helps promote economic growth and adds to our quality of life."

To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while larger communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50% of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.6 billion to improve local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings and click on "Community Crossings Matching Grant" to learn more about the program.