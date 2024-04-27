KOIN 6 previews White House Correspondents’ Dinner with The Hill

(Washington D.C.) – Politicians, celebrities, journalists, and everyone who’s anyone in the nation’s capital will gather for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Comedian Colin Jost is the headliner this year, with President Biden expected to deliver a few jokes of his own.

While the event is still the hottest ticket in town, some observers out of town say it lost some of its luster in recent years.

Social media and political polarization have no doubt changed the optics and The Hill columnist Judy Kurtz joined KOIN 6’s Todd Unger to talk all about it ahead of the big night.

