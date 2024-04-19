Kohler's The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery is expanding to Cedarburg

KOHLER — The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery, 6018 Superior Ave., is adding another location in Wisconsin as its winery commemorates 10 years.

The second spot will be at W63N674 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, a property the business purchased earlier this year. The building dates to the early 1840s and was recently occupied by a women's clothing boutique named Elements Unleased, which closed at the end of January.

Renovations could bring a large tasting room and patio space along the nearby river to fit the aesthetics of the restaurant and winery. An opening date has yet to be set.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

The expansion is made possible in part by new state legislation allowing wineries to operate multiple locations.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery owner Bob Moeller said Cedarburg was appealing because of year-round popularity and high foot traffic.

Wells Fargo bank has potential buyer: City of Sheboygan plans to purchase downtown Wells Fargo bank

Winery celebrates 10-year anniversary with music, wine sampling and more

An outdoor celebration with live music and wine samplings will commemorate The Blind Horse winery's 10th anniversary April 27. It will re-release Zinfandel, one of its first wines sold 10 years ago. The wine has notes of spice and coffee and aroma of red and black raspberries. It's available for $28 by the bottle.

Additional wines — 2019 Silver Saddle and 2019 Tuscan Blend Reserve — will be available in 1.5-liter bottles.

Moeller said, “We celebrate a decade of winemaking and memory making alongside our strong dedicated team of associates, friends, family, and with our local community members that have been the true reason for our success."

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Kohler's Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery adding Cedarburg location