Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man at Clayton Park

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a deputy shot a man with a gun May 8 at Clayton Park on Norris Freeway.

The man was hospitalized, and no officers were hurt. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. and the TBI said it was after 5 p.m.

A TBI news release said police were called for a man with a gun who was threatening to hurt himself. After officers arrived and "made contact," they explained, "for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired."

The TBI is investigating, which is a standard procedure after a police shooting.

