Knox County Schools announces half-day so students can view the solar eclipse on April 8

As millions across America will look to the sky to witness the rare solar eclipse April 8, Knox County Schools has decided to give students a half-day off to mark the occasion.

The schools will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses and materials from the science department to help students safely enjoy the experience at home, the district said in a message to families. Athletics and other after-school activities after 4 p.m. will occur that day as scheduled, the district said.

The district will follow its typical half-day release schedule:

11:15 a.m. for kindergarten through grade 5

Noon for grades 6-12, except 1 p.m. at Career Magnet Academy and L&N STEM Academy

For pre-K programs, communicate with teachers

Knoxville residents will see a partial eclipse, but cities just a few hours' drive away will experience a total eclipse. Knoxville should see the peak partial eclipse around 3:07 p.m., according to eclipse2024.org. The full event in Knoxville should last a little over two and a half hours, starting at 1:49 p.m. and ending at 4:23 p.m.

Other school districts around the country have announced similar half-days or "e-learning" days for the date of the eclipse.

A complete schedule of Knox County Schools' half-day dismissal times can be found on the district's website: www.knoxschools.org/Page/5553

How can I safely watch the solar eclpise?

Even in a partial eclipse, it's not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized glasses or eye protection. The sun's powerful rays can burn the eyes and damage the retinas. Viewing through camera lenses, binoculars and telescopes without a protection or a specialized solar filter will cause eye injury, too.

If you want solar viewing glasses, NASA recommends against buying cheap versions off the internet and has compiled a list of organizations and sellers with glasses easily found in the $5 range.

Why is the April 2024 eclipse special?

During the April eclipse, the moon will be closer to Earth than during the 2017 eclipse or the annular solar eclipse that occurred last year. The moon’s closeness will make the eclipse appear larger in the sky.

And this year's total eclipse is predicted to last longer than the one in 2017. Most places in the path of totality will see 3.5 to 4 minutes of the total eclipse, according to NASA. The longest duration of totality is over 4 minutes and will be seen in Mexico.

This will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044, according to NASA.

