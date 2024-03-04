Not traveling to see total solar eclipse? Here's what Knoxville can expect on April 8

Next month, tens of millions of people across the continent will be able to step outside their doors on April 8 and witness a rare total solar eclipse. Sadly, Knoxville residents won't be among them, unless they choose to take a totality trip.

The solar eclipse’s path of totality will move through the country beginning in Texas and ending in Maine, with only a very small portion of western Tennessee in that swath.

But viewers in East Tennessee will still get to see a piece of the eclipse. Knoxville is predicted to have an 85-90% eclipse, leaving only a small crescent of the sun unblocked by the moon.

What is special about the 2024 solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets in the way of the sun, turning day to an eerie twilight. April 8 will be the nation's biggest eclipse event since the Great American Eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017, and will be the last total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. until 2044.

During the April eclipse, the moon will be closer to earth than during the 2017 eclipse and will make the eclipse appear larger in the sky.

This year's total eclipse is predicted to last longer than the one in 2017. Most places in the path of totality will see 3.5 to 4 minutes of the total eclipse, according to NASA.

What time is the April 2024 solar eclipse?

The shadow caused by the moon passing between earth and the sun will start its arc across the U.S. in Texas around 2:07 p.m. ET April 8, according to NASA. The path of totality will travel northeast, ending in Maine at 3:34 p.m.

Knoxville should see the peak partial eclipse around 3:07 p.m., according to eclipse2024.org. The full event in Knoxville should last a little over two and a half hours, starting at 1:49 p.m. and ending at 4:23 p.m.

Solar eclipse map: How close is Knoxville to path of totality

Where can I go if I want to see the total solar eclipse?

If you want to get the full solar eclipse experience, Paducah, Kentucky, is one of the cities that will get full darkness that is closest to Knoxville. It’s about a four-and-a-half-hour drive.

If you want to experience the longest eclipse, you're going to have to head south to Torreon in Mexico, where it is predicted to last four minutes and 27 seconds, almost double that of 2017, according to estimates from eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler at GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

How can I safely watch the solar eclpise?

Even in a partial eclipse, it's not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized glasses or eye protection. The sun's powerful rays can burn the eyes and damage the retinas. Viewing through camera lenses, binoculars and telescopes without a protection or a specialized solar filter will cause eye injury, too.

If you want solar viewing glasses, NASA recommends against buying cheap versions off the internet and has compiled a list of organizations and sellers with glasses easily found in the $5 range.

Warby Parker, which has a store on Kingston Pike, is offering free, ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all its locations starting on April 1 and will provide two pairs of eclipses glasses per family.

If the store you visit runs out of solar eclipse glasses by the time you get there, they will be able to provide you with an eclipse pinhole projector, which lets you observe the solar eclipse through a projection. Warby Parker has also provided a guide on how to DIY your own pinhole projector, or check out NASA's video tutorial.

