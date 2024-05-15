Do you know them? Fugitives added to top 10 most wanted list in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Top 10 most wanted criminals in hiding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they want the public’s help to track them down. The additions are:

Mariaelena Serena Ramirez, 23, of Dinuba is wanted for sex crimes against a person under the age of 18.

Jesus Arroyo, 21, of Tulare is wanted for multiple sex crimes against a person under the age of 18, possession of illegal weapons, and obstructing and resisting a police officer.

Michael Jones, 41, of Porterville is wanted for three felony arrest warrants for child molestation of a victim under the age of 14.

Heath Daniel Branch, 43, of Exeter and Porterville is wanted for vehicle theft, grand theft, and parole violations from other states.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office initially reported Wednesday morning that a fifth suspect, 37-year-old Ellen Joanel Hammond of Visalia, was also wanted. However, four hours following that report officials announced that she had been captured.

Pictures of the remaining four wanted individuals can be seen below.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

The full list of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives can be viewed here.

