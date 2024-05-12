What we know about suspect in death of Euclid officer

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police said they have identified Deshawn Anthony Vaughn as the suspect in the murder of Officer Jacob Derbin, who was 23-years-old.

According to police, Vaughn “ambushed” Derbin during a disturbance call just before 10 p.m. Saturday near East 211th Street and South Lake Shore.

Police said that Vaughn, “is considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Law enforcement said that Vaughn might be driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat

with a temporary license plate mounted in the rear window.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or the U.S Marshal’s Service at 1-866-492-6833.

