What to know: State objects to planned 1,922-home Cool Spring Crossing in Sussex County

Master-planned communities may well be the best way to go about creating a village, but Sussex County has more than one plan to consider.

Cool Spring Crossing is a 1,922-home master-planned community proposed for 637 acres at the northeast corner of Route 9 and Hudson Road near Milton, to be developed by Carl M. Freeman Cos. over 20 years.

“We envision a walkable neighborhood with diverse housing for all family sizes, a thoughtfully planned Main Street with commercial and retail spaces, and inclusive recreational and educational opportunities,” the Cool Spring Crossing website says.

Many Sussex residents have expressed their opposition to a development of Cool Spring Crossing’s size, but developers have a bigger problem.

Cool Spring Crossing is proposed to be built in an area classified by the county as “low density,” which means the development can’t be built there without, first, amending the county’s comprehensive plan.

Amendments to the comprehensive plan must be certified by the state, and the state has formally announced its objection.

Cool Spring Crossing

Single-family homes, condos, duplexes, quadplexes, villas and townhomes are all planned for Cool Spring Crossing, which will contain seven “villages.”

One of developers’ talking points is that Cool Spring Crossing will help assuage the affordable housing crisis, though the prices of the potential homes are listed nowhere. Some 175 of the development’s homes are slated to be part of the Sussex County Rental Program.

Amenities include pools, clubhouses, tennis and pickleball courts and multi-use trails. Water and sewer will be handled by Artesian.

Within the proposal is also a 58-acre commercial area to include retail space, a grocery store, restaurants, a convenience store, a bank, a theater, a YMCA, educational facilities, medical facilities, an assisted living facility and a 100-room hotel.

Carl M. Freeman Cos. has developed numerous Sussex housing developments, including Tower Hill in Lewes, Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View and Bayside Fenwick Island. Cool Spring Crossing has been “meticulously conceived with purposeful design,” according to the website.

Sussex County growth

Sussex County’s population grew nearly 30% between 2010 and 2022, according to nonprofit data organizer USAFacts. In comparison, during the same time period, the country’s population grew by 7.7% and Delaware’s as a whole by about 13%.

On top of that, the county issued a record number of building permits in 2020 — over 14,000, county budget documents say. The number has gone down but stayed above pre-pandemic levels in the years since.

All that growth impacts resources. One of the biggest concerns related to Cool Spring Crossing, among both Sussex residents and the state, is traffic.

Concerns about Cool Spring Crossing

There were 38 fatal crashes in Sussex County in 2020, 32 in 2021, 47 in 2022 and 46 in 2023, Department of Transportation spokesman C.R. McLeod said.

Four entrances to Cool Spring Crossing are planned for Log Cabin Hill Road, two for Route 9 and one each for Hudson Road, Sweetbriar Road and Josephs Road, according to a DelDOT Traffic Impact Study. The study identified numerous nearby intersections that have or will have problems handling the level of traffic. Developers estimate contributing between $15 million and $17 million to the Department of Transportation, the website says, to improve surrounding roads and intersections.

Cool Spring Crossing is planned to be built on over 600 acres behind Bayhealth Total Care at Route 9 and Hudson Road near Milton.

However, DelDOT’s Coastal Corridors Study is intended to address improvements to Route 9 and is underway. A 2021 letter to Sussex County officials from the Office of State Planning Coordination "advised that it would be premature to amend the comprehensive plan before this transportation study was complete."

“We look forward to working with the County on a process that will evaluate this application in conjunction with the Coastal Corridor Study through a robust community planning effort led by the County,” Director David Edgell wrote.

When Edgell made his formal objection to the amendment in a Feb. 15 letter, he noted that there has been no “robust community planning effort” by the county to consider the pros and cons of the amendment.

The development is planned along a DART bus route, making it easy for residents and visitors to use public transportation. It’s also planned in a state-designated “Level 4 Investment Area,” where urban and suburban development is discouraged.

Environmentally, about 30 acres of nontidal wetlands and 208 acres of forest exist at the site. The wetlands will not be disturbed, according to planning documents, but half the forest will be removed. Marketing releases say environmental buffers, which are undisturbed areas between the development and the wetlands, will be eight times larger than required by the county.

Who decides on Cool Spring Crossing?

A public hearing for Cool Spring Crossing was set for March 6 but postponed after Sussex County staff received Edgell's letter noting his office's Preliminary Land Use Service review was not in favor of Cool Spring Crossing, for reasons cited above.

"The State encourages the County to table this and other development in this area until the Coastal Corridor study is complete and the County can begin a coordinated community planning effort with local and state agencies to address the cumulative impact to the surrounding area and road corridors," the review states.

Typically, the county is not legally bound to PLUS review recommendations; however, comprehensive plan amendments must be submitted to the planning office for certification.

“Plan review and certification are necessary to properly address potential burdens on the state government for future infrastructure and public services caused by local land use actions,” the Delaware Code states.

The Office of State Planning Coordination and Sussex County have until March 31 to come to an agreement. If none is reached, the matter goes to the Cabinet Committee on State Planning Issues for dispute resolution. The committee then has another 45 days to present their findings to Gov. John Carney or his designee, who then has 20 days to decide whether or not to certify the amendment.

However, according to the Delaware Code, “The municipality or county shall have the right to accept or reject any or all of the recommendations. The final decision on the adoption of the comprehensive plan is that of the municipality or county.”

It’s unclear if that means, regardless of the decision of the governor, if it comes to that, county officials can do as they please in the end. Edgell did not immediately respond when asked.

He may have another play, though. At a 2021 Sussex County Council meeting regarding a different future land use amendment, Edgell said that, without a certified comprehensive plan, the state isn't obligated to provide any funding to the county.

In addition, should the land use map be amended, developers will still have to go through a change of zone process with the county and, for the proposed assisted living and medical facilities, conditional use processes.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: State objects to Cool Spring Crossing development in Sussex County